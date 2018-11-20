 Citing E. coli outbreak, U.S. officials say don’t eat romaine lettuce
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Citing E. coli outbreak, U.S. officials say don’t eat romaine lettuce

Associated Press
November 20, 2018
Updated November 20, 2018 11:01am

  • THE NEW YORK TIMES / NOV. 2016

    In a previous outbreak, E. coli linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Ariz., region infected nearly three dozen people in 11 states, in Nov. 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

    A map from the CDC shows the distribution of people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7, by state of residence, as of November 19.

NEW YORK >> U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 32 people in 11 states.

Hawaii is not among the states with reported cases.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s working with officials in Canada, where people are also being warned to stay away from romaine lettuce. The strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year, but it appears similar to one linked to leafy greens last year.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the agency doesn’t yet have enough information to request suppliers issue a recall. But he says suppliers can help by withdrawing romaine products until the contamination can be identified.

No deaths have been reported. The last illness was reported on Oct. 31.

Most E. coli bacteria are not harmful, but some produce toxins that can cause severe illness.

