A 29-year-old man allegedly violated a restraining order and assaulted a 33-year-old woman in Waianae Monday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 29-year-old man allegedly violated a restraining order and assaulted a 33-year-old woman in Waianae Monday.

The man was arrested for investigation of second-degree assault, harassment of a police officer, violating a protective order and resisting arrest.

Honolulu police said he also tried to assault a police officer.

The assault on the woman allegedly occurred at 4:50 p.m. and the suspect was arrested at 5:14 p.m.