 Letter: ‘Singapore solution’ won’t work here
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Posted on November 20, 2018 12:05 am 
The “Singapore Solution” to low-income housing sounds great on the surface, but would not work in Hawaii (“The Singapore solution,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17). Singapore has very strong laws governing drugs, crime and behavior assuring that the high-rises will be well-kept. Read More

