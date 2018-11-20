 Letter: Workers know that tourism is important
  Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Letter: Workers know that tourism is important

Posted on November 20, 2018 12:05 am 
Regarding the letter, “Strikers should think about their future” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17): The hotel worker strikers are thinking about their future and the futures of their families. Read More

