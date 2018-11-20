 Grab and Go: Seoul Mix, Ike’s complete Lanai food court
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
  • 76°

Grab and Go: Seoul Mix, Ike’s complete Lanai food court

By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 20, 2018 4:05 pm  Updated on  November 20, 2018 at 4:38 pm
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and Seoul Mix 2.0 are the final two vendors to open in the lively Lanai food court next to Macy’s at Ala Moana Center. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up