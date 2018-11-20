 Akiu sweeps, earns BWC, team honor for her defense
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
  • 74°

Akiu sweeps, earns BWC, team honor for her defense

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 20, 2018 12:05 am 
The smallest Rainbow Wahine has made one of the biggest impacts this volleyball season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up