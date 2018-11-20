 Hammer time! No. 1 Duke is as good as advertised
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
  • 74°

Hammer time! No. 1 Duke is as good as advertised

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 20, 2018 12:05 am 
The buzz surrounding No. 1 Duke threatened to drown out all else coming into the first day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday. So the Blue Devils cut through it with a buzz saw. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up