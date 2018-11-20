 Hamilton, Blanchard into WSL Maui Pro
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
  • 74°

Hamilton, Blanchard into WSL Maui Pro

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on November 20, 2018 12:05 am 
Bethany Hamilton and Alana Blanchard were awarded wild-card spots in the Beachwaver Maui Pro, as announced by the World Surfing League on Monday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up