 Mililani’s Mykah Tuiolemotu proving he’s no lightweight
  • Tuesday, November 20, 2018
  • 74°

Mililani’s Mykah Tuiolemotu proving he’s no lightweight

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 20, 2018 12:05 am 
The sun begins to set over the Waianae Mountains. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up