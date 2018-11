Today BASKETBALL College Men: Maui Invitational—Xavier vs. San Diego State, 9:30 a.m.; Iowa State vs. Illinois, noon; Auburn vs. Duke, 3 p.m.; Arizona vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m. Also, Oakland City vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

College Men: Maui Invitational—Xavier vs. San Diego State, 9:30 a.m.; Iowa State vs. Illinois, noon; Auburn vs. Duke, 3 p.m.; Arizona vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m. Also, Oakland City vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

College women: Oahu Thanksgiving Classic–Saint Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. at St. Francis School.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

College Men: Maui Invitational: Fifth-place game, 9:30 a.m.; Championship, noon; Seventh-place game, 4 p.m.; Third-place game, 6:30 p.m.

College women: Oahu Thanksgiving Classic–Minot State (N.D.) vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. at St. Francis School.

SOCCER

ILH

Monday

Boys Junior varsity

Punahou-blue 2, Kamehameha-white 0

Punahou-gold 1, Kamehameha-blue 0

Girls Junior varsity

Punahou-blue 1, Punahou-gold 0