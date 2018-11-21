 Man pleads guilty in attempt to pay ICE agent to deport wife
  Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Man pleads guilty in attempt to pay ICE agent to deport wife

Associated Press
November 21, 2018
Updated November 21, 2018 4:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore. >> A Portland man has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge after he tried to pay a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to deport his estranged wife.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 48-year-old Antonio Burgos pleaded guilty Tuesday.

He originally faced three charges of bribery in Portland’s U.S. District Court.

Burgos first followed an officer from an ICE facility in Portland to a Vancouver, Washington, parking lot where prosecutors say Burgos offered the agent money to deport the woman, whom he was in the process of divorcing.

The officer declined but called Burgos in cooperation with ICE investigators, who recorded two conversations in which prosecutors say Burgos offered $3,000 to remove the woman.

Prosecutors say he met the agent in person June 26, increasing his offer to $4,000 to deport his wife and her child from a previous relationship.

He will be sentenced in May.

