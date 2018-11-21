 MMA fighter’s husband arrested in assault
Hawaii mixed martial arts fighter Arnold Berdon III was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the early Sunday morning assault on his wife, MMA fighter Rachael Ostovich. Read More

