 State invokes Kaulana’s Law in Mokuleia hit-and-run
  • Wednesday, November 21, 2018
State invokes Kaulana’s Law in Mokuleia hit-and-run

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 20, 2018 at 11:14 pm
City prosecutors are applying for the first time a new state law that allows judges to double the sentence of a driver convicted of first-degree negligent homicide for also fleeing.

