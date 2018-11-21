 Former Mililani receiver Wilson rewarded for his risk
  • Wednesday, November 21, 2018
  • 74°

Former Mililani receiver Wilson rewarded for his risk

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 21, 2018 12:05 am 
Three years ago, Kainoa Wilson took a chance on the unknown. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up