 HPU men’s basketball downs Oakland City
  • Wednesday, November 21, 2018
  • 74°

HPU men’s basketball downs Oakland City

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on November 21, 2018 12:05 am 
Senior Jonathan Janssen tallied 22 points and eight rebounds to help Hawaii Pacific beat Oakland City 74-53 on Tuesday at Moanalua High School. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up