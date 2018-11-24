 Aretha Franklin’s historic Detroit mansion sells for $300K
  • Saturday, November 24, 2018
  • 79°

Top News

Aretha Franklin’s historic Detroit mansion sells for $300K

Associated Press
November 24, 2018
Updated November 24, 2018 6:48am

  • DETROIT NEWS VIA AP

    This photo shows a historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin, which was recently sold.

ADVERTISING

DETROIT >> A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot (520-square-meter) brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched $300,000 in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.

The newspaper reports Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin estate personal representative Sabrina Garrett-Owens says “there are no other Detroit properties” that were owned by the Queen of Soul.

Her 4,148-square-foot (385-square-meter) Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit’s Bloomfield Township still is listed for $800,000 .

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.

PREVIOUS STORY
Rain helps to douse California fire but slows search for hundreds still missing
NEXT STORY
New elite firefighting crew of military veterans working hard to battle wildfires
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up