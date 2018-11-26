Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

MILWAUKEE >> Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83.
Friends, family and local relatives are mourning the passing of Vernita Lee, the mother of Oprah Winfrey.
Video courtesy WTMJ - Milwaukee, WI
ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Harpo Inc. shows media mogul Oprah Winfrey, right, with her mother Vermita Lee. A Winfrey spokeswoman issued a statement, today, saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. She was 83.
A Winfrey spokeswoman today issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. The spokeswoman says private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.
Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954. They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6-years-old.
Lee was featured getting a makeover on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1990.
Lee is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia.
