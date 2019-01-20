74-year-old driver dies in multivehicle crash on Kalanianaole Highway

A man has died after he was involved in a chain-reaction crash in Niu Valley today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A man has died after he was involved in a chain-reaction crash in Niu Valley today.

Positive identification is pending.

The crash occurred on the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway fronting the Niu Valley Shopping Center at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 47-year-old man was traveling westbound on the highway when he struck a second vehicle driven by another man.

The second vehicle then struck a third vehicle and the third vehicle collided into a fourth vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the driver of the first vehicle. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Paramedics also treated the driver of the second vehicle described to be a 74-year-old man. He was taken in critical condition to Queen’s where he later died.

Occupants in the third and fourth vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision. Alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Police temporarily shut down two lanes of the highway near Niuki Circle to investigate. The lanes reopened at about 2 p.m.