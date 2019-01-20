 74-year-old driver dies in multivehicle crash on Kalanianaole Highway
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
  • 83°

Top News

74-year-old driver dies in multivehicle crash on Kalanianaole Highway

Star-Advertiser staff
January 20, 2019
Updated January 20, 2019 3:52pm
ADVERTISING

A man has died after he was involved in a chain-reaction crash in Niu Valley today.

Positive identification is pending.

The crash occurred on the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway fronting the Niu Valley Shopping Center at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 47-year-old man was traveling westbound on the highway when he struck a second vehicle driven by another man.

The second vehicle then struck a third vehicle and the third vehicle collided into a fourth vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the driver of the first vehicle. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Paramedics also treated the driver of the second vehicle described to be a 74-year-old man. He was taken in critical condition to Queen’s where he later died.

Occupants in the third and fourth vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision. Alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Police temporarily shut down two lanes of the highway near Niuki Circle to investigate. The lanes reopened at about 2 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY
Winter storm, bitter cold wreak havoc on travel across mainland
NEXT STORY
Native American says he tried to ease National Mall tensions
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up