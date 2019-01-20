 Man struck while crossing H-2 near Waipio Gentry dies
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
Man struck while crossing H-2 near Waipio Gentry dies

Star-Advertiser staff
January 20, 2019
Updated January 20, 2019 10:19am
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the H-2 freeway in Waipahu early today.

Positive identification is pending.

The collision occurred on the northbound lanes of the freeway before the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp in the Waipio Gentry area.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 58-year-old man was traveling on the freeway at approximately 4:40 a.m. when he struck the pedestrian.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the pedestrian, described to be in his 20s to 30s.

He was taken in critical condition to Queen’s Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not involved.

