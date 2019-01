Honolulu police have initiated an attempted murder investigation involving an early-morning shooting in Kalihi.

Police said a 41-year-old man reported a male suspect allegedly “shot at” him after he asked the victim for money at approximately 4:50 a.m.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the victim. Police said no injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.