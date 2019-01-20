 TSA says many of its workers calling out of work
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
  • 81°

Top News

TSA says many of its workers calling out of work

Associated Press
January 20, 2019
Updated January 20, 2019 7:43am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the partial government shutdown, immigration and border security in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington on Saturday.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> The impacts of the record-breaking partial government shutdown are continuing to escalate.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that many of its staff have been calling out of work because they can’t afford to get there.

They say that, “many employees are reporting that they are not able to report to work due to financial limitations.”

TSA has been experiencing far higher unscheduled absences during the shutdown, with 8 percent of employees skipping work on Saturday compared to 3 percent a year ago.

That has forced screening area closures at some airports, including at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where “Checkpoint A” was closed Saturday.

Still, TSA reports that, on Saturday, 99.9 percent of passengers waited less than 30 minutes and 93.8 percent waited less than 15 minutes.

PREVIOUS STORY
Pacquiao dominates in retaining title against Broner
NEXT STORY
Knee pain pushes Lindsey Vonn closer to retirement
Comments (15)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up