TSA says many of its workers calling out of work

WASHINGTON >> The impacts of the record-breaking partial government shutdown are continuing to escalate.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that many of its staff have been calling out of work because they can’t afford to get there.

They say that, “many employees are reporting that they are not able to report to work due to financial limitations.”

TSA has been experiencing far higher unscheduled absences during the shutdown, with 8 percent of employees skipping work on Saturday compared to 3 percent a year ago.

That has forced screening area closures at some airports, including at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where “Checkpoint A” was closed Saturday.

Still, TSA reports that, on Saturday, 99.9 percent of passengers waited less than 30 minutes and 93.8 percent waited less than 15 minutes.