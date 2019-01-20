 Firefighters free horse trapped in muddy Rhode Island swamp
Associated Press
January 20, 2019
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. >> It was an unusual rescue effort for some Rhode Island firefighters after a horse became stuck in a muddy swamp.

Authorities in North Smithfield say the horse, named Fiona, ran off from the Phoenix Rising Horse Farm on Saturday after being startled by something, and wound up in the swamp.

WPRI-TV reports that workers at the farm were able to coax Fiona back closer to dry land, but as they did the horse got stuck in the mud and began to sink.

Firefighters responded and managed to tie a section of a fire hose to the horse’s midsection. They then used an excavator to hoist the animal out of the mud and get it to safety.

The owner of the farm says Fiona is doing well despite her ordeal.

