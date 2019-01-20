ILH D-I Girls Soccer: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha

Kamehameha's Kaulana Kanno (23) tries to maneuver past ʻIolani's Kaitlin Uemoto (12) on Saturday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Kamehameha beat ‘Iolani 3-2.
ʻIolani's Sasha Asselbaye (19) tries to get past Kamehameha's Nicole Wong (13).
ʻIolani's Marea Lee (11) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal against Kamehameha.
Kamehameha's goalkeeper Chaylea Tome (8) makes a save against ʻIolani.
ʻIolani's goalie Musuai Isaiah (0) grabs a corner kick against Kamehameha.
ʻIolani's Sasha Asselbaye (19) heads the ball past Kamehameha's Anuhea Aluli (21) and Call Ah Soon (14).
Kamehameha's Cali Cain (22) tries to get the ball from ʻIolani defenders.
Kamehameha's Leah Feato scores a golden goal in the 85th minute off a picture-perfect pass from Maya Hagiwara as Kamehameha beat ‘Iolani 3-2 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
