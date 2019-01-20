Team Makai wins 2019 Polynesian Bowl

Team Mauka 2-star defensive back Kaulana Makaula of Punahou HS (27) intercepts a pass in the end-zone during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl played on Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
Team Mauka 2-star defensive back Kaulana Makaula of Punahou HS (27) celebrates his interception with Team Mauka receiver and 4-star Maryland recruit Milton Wright of Kentucky (88).
Team Makai 3-star receiver Tamatoa Falatea of Punahou HS (80) breaks free from Team Mauka 4-star safety Noa Pola-Gates of Arizona (3) for a 20-yard touchdown reception.
Team Makai receiver and 4-star USC recruit Puka Nacua of Orem Utah (12) and Team Makai 3-star linebacker Bula Schmidt of O'dea Washington (71) celebrate the touchdown of Team Makai 3-star receiver Tamatoa Falatea of Punahou HS (80).
Team Makai running back and 4-star Iowa State recruit Jirehl Brock of Illinois (21) is stopped at the line by Team Mauka linebacker and 3-star Washington recruit Alphonzo Tuputala of Federal Way (32).
Team Makai defensive end and 4-star Stanford recruit Joshua Pakola of St. Francis HS (8) sacks a scrambling Team Mauka quarterback and 3-star Notre Dame recruit Brendon Clark of Virginia (17).
Team Mauka running back and 4-star Ohio State recruit Steele Chambers of Blessed Trinity Catholic (22) makes a cut to elude Team Makai defensive end and 4-star Alabama recruit Khris Bogle of Florida (99).
Team Mauka running back and 4-star Stanford recruit Austin Jones of Bishop O'Dowd (20) receives a hand-off from Team Mauka quarterback and 4-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12).
Team Makai tight end and 4-star Iowa recruit Logan Lee of Illinois (87) catches a pass across the middle between defenders Team Mauka linebacker and 3-star Washington recruit Alphonzo Tuputala of Federal Way (32) and Team Mauka 3-star safety Nalu Emerson of Kahuku HS (30).
Team Mauka running back and 4-star Stanford recruit Austin Jones of Bishop O'Dowd (20) mishandles a direct snap which was recovered by Team Makai defensive end and 3-star Navy recruit Tausili Fiatoa of Kahuku HS (40).
Team Makai defensive end and 3-star Navy recruit Tausili Fiatoa of Kahuku HS (40) celebrates his fumble recovery with Team Makai 4-star defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao of Chandler Arizona (90), Team Makai defensive end and 4-star Stanford recruit Joshua Pakola of St. Francis HS (8) and Team Makai defensive end and 4-star Alabama recruit Khris Bogle of Florida (99).
Team Mauka quarterback and 4-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12) prepares to pass the ball.
Team Makai 3-star defensive tackle Simote Pepa of Bingham Utah (76) rushes Team Mauka quarterback and 4-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12) in the backfield.
Team Makai receiver and 4-star USC recruit Puka Nacua of Orem Utah (12) slides for extra yardage but was met with a hard hit by Team Makai 4-star linebacker Lolani Langi of Bingham Utah (45).
Team Makai linebacker and 4-star Florida recruit Diwun Black of Florida (38) attempts to drag Team Mauka running back and 4-star Stanford recruit Austin Jones of Bishop O'Dowd (20) to the ground.
Team Makai 4-star linebacker Lolani Langi of Bingham Utah (45) attempts to break a tackle from Team Mauka 3-star quarterback Lincoln Victor of Union Washington (10).
Team Mauka quarterback and 4-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12) throws under pressure from Team Makai linebacker and 3-star Washington State recruit Peni Naulu of Kapolei HS (54).
Team Mauka Offensive Coach June Jones speaks with Team Mauka quarterback and 4-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12) prior to the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Makai Offensive Coach June Jones spoke with Team Mauka Head Coach Jim Zorn prior to the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Mauka 4-star defensive tackle D'Von Ellies of Maryland (99) makes a live commitment to Penn State during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Makai offensive tackle and 4-star USC recruit Jason Rodriguez of Oak Hills HS (77) enters the stadium through a mist of fog spray at the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Mauka 3-star quarterback Lincoln Victor of Union Washington (10) brings the Hawaiian Flag to the field prior to the start of the Polynesian Bowl.
Kahuku Red Raider fans cheer on the players.
Team Makai head coach Jim Zorm is bathed in celebration at the end of the Polynesian Bowl. Team Makai won 26-7.
Team Makai head coach Jim Zorn celebrates their victory at the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Makai head coach Jim Zorn shakes hands with Team Mauka head coach Mike Bellotti at the end of the Polynesian Bowl.
Jesse Sapolu presents Team Makai receiver and 4-star USC recruit Puka Nacua of Orem Utah (12) a trophy for Offensive Player of the Game at the end of the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Makai receiver and 4-star USC recruit Puka Nacua of Orem Utah (12) and Team Mauka linebacker and 4-star Washington recruit Daniel Heimuli of California (51) accept their awards at the end of the Polynesian Bowl.
Team Makai receiver and 4-star USC recruit Puka Nacua of Orem Utah (12) is awarded Offensive Player of the Game.
Team Mauka linebacker and 4-star Washington recruit Daniel Heimuli of California (51) accepts the award for Defensive Player of the Game.
