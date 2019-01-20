 Kalaheo charges past Waianae to claim title
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
  • 70°

Kalaheo charges past Waianae to claim title

By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 20, 2019 12:05 am 
Kalaheo charged past Waianae 2-1 for its third OIA Division II girls soccer championship in the past six years Saturday night at Kaiser Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up