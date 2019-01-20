 USC commit Puka Nacua leads Team Makai to win Polynesian Bowl
  Sunday, January 20, 2019
By Christian Shimabuku, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on January 20, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 20, 2019 at 1:21 am
Puka Nacua didn’t start his prep career in Hawaii, but he closed it in style at the Polynesian Bowl in leading Team Makai to a 27-7 win over Team Mauka on Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Read More

