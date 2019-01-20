Ant-Man and The Wasp ride gets opening date at Hong Kong Disneyland

Marvel’s tiniest of heroes have an opening date at Hong Kong Disneyland.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Marvel’s tiniest of heroes have an opening date at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The new attraction “Ant-Man and The Wasp:” Nano Battle! will open to the public on March 31.

“We really want to craft a cinematic experience, so we use our latest 3-D technology to create the highest fidelity show set we’ve ever created for an attraction like this,” said Bryan Thombs, creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering.

Parkgoers begin by visiting the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion at the Stark Expo in Tomorrowland.

That’s when villain H.Y.D.R.A., led by the artificial intelligence of character Arnim Zola, attacks, trying to steal the data core that houses all of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s technological secrets.

The attack comes in the form of thousands of swarm bots.

So the ride lets parkgoers join Iron Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp to defeat villains by riding in cars armed with electromagnetic pulse blasters, so akin to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin.

“For this specific attraction, we’re bringing in interactivity, technology, a whole new way to deliver this story,” said Scot Drake, creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering’s Global Marvel Portfolio.

Also part of the ride will be actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who shot special scenes for the attraction.

The attraction joins the Iron Man Experience, a simulator ride that opened in 2017 at the Hong Kong park.