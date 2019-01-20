 Details of new resort Circa in Vegas unveiled
Details of new resort Circa in Vegas unveiled

    This rendering shows a view of Circa, which will be the first casino-resort to be built from the ground up in more than three decades, when the 777-room resort opens in December 2020.

The new casino in downtown Las Vegas, referred to up until now as 18 Fremont, will be called Circa, a name chosen to honor Las Vegas eras gone by, as in circa 1940, circa 1960, circa 1990, etc.

Circa will occupy 1.25 million square feet, with 777 rooms in a 44-story tower, a new nine-story 1,200-space parking garage (nicknamed “Garage Mahal”) with a pedestrian-­bridge connection, five restaurants to be revealed later, the longest outdoor bar on Fremont Street, and a two-level casino.

The pool area will be multi-tiered, creating an amphitheater effect; all tiers will have a view of a 125-foot-tall video screen for pool events and watch parties. The key element will be a tri-level sports book that will be the largest in Las Vegas, with the “biggest screen in sports book history,” according to owner Derek Stevens, who also owns the D and the Golden Gate. Construction is scheduled to start in February.

Fifty-cent beers: After sustaining a price hike from 5 cents to 25 cents in October, the daily draft beer special at the Flamingo has doubled to 50 cents. The deal is available in the Margaritaville Casino area’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, daily from 5 to 6 p.m.

Boozy barbershop: A barbershop with a bar is opening at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in March. Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails will combine a full-service barbershop and a high-end bar with a “parlor vibe,” including an entrance via a hidden door, and live music.

Question: What’s the name of the Las Vegas show that’s staged in a tent?

Answer: You’re probably referring to “Absinthe,” which plays in a tent at Caesars Palace. However, in a couple of months the answer will be any one of three shows. “Fuerza Bruta” is on schedule to open on Feb. 9 in a big theater-in-the-round performance tent at Excalibur and it will be followed later this year by “Celestia” at Stratosphere.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

