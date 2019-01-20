Details of new resort Circa in Vegas unveiled

ADVERTISING
The new casino in downtown Las Vegas, referred to up until now as 18 Fremont, will be called Circa, a name chosen to honor Las Vegas eras gone by, as in circa 1940, circa 1960, circa 1990, etc.
Circa will occupy 1.25 million square feet, with 777 rooms in a 44-story tower, a new nine-story 1,200-space parking garage (nicknamed “Garage Mahal”) with a pedestrian-bridge connection, five restaurants to be revealed later, the longest outdoor bar on Fremont Street, and a two-level casino.
The pool area will be multi-tiered, creating an amphitheater effect; all tiers will have a view of a 125-foot-tall video screen for pool events and watch parties. The key element will be a tri-level sports book that will be the largest in Las Vegas, with the “biggest screen in sports book history,” according to owner Derek Stevens, who also owns the D and the Golden Gate. Construction is scheduled to start in February.
Fifty-cent beers: After sustaining a price hike from 5 cents to 25 cents in October, the daily draft beer special at the Flamingo has doubled to 50 cents. The deal is available in the Margaritaville Casino area’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, daily from 5 to 6 p.m.
Boozy barbershop: A barbershop with a bar is opening at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in March. Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails will combine a full-service barbershop and a high-end bar with a “parlor vibe,” including an entrance via a hidden door, and live music.
Question: What’s the name of the Las Vegas show that’s staged in a tent?
Answer: You’re probably referring to “Absinthe,” which plays in a tent at Caesars Palace. However, in a couple of months the answer will be any one of three shows. “Fuerza Bruta” is on schedule to open on Feb. 9 in a big theater-in-the-round performance tent at Excalibur and it will be followed later this year by “Celestia” at Stratosphere.
