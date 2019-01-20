Theme-parks preview 2019: A look beyond Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ land

When Disney announced plans for a “Star Wars” land, didn’t the opening seem far, far away? Well, surprise, 2019 is already upon us and we can expect to see “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla., by fall (after a debut in California’s Disneyland Park this summer). But many more new attractions are coming to Florida’s theme parks in the next 12 months. Here’s a quick roundup — perhaps a cheat sheet for your next cocktail party — of what to expect and when.

Firm official opening dates are scarce at this point, let’s go in chronological order of sorts, using the date range/season provided by the parks and educated guesses.

MOVE IT! SHAKE IT! MOUSEKEDANCE IT! STREET PARTY

>> Where: Magic Kingdom

>> What: A tribute to Mickey and Minnie, with floats featuring additional Disney characters (Clarabelle Cow alert). A new song called “It’s a Good Time” is incorporated.

>> When: Daily (started Friday)

>> Why you should care: Disney’s first couple recently turned 90, and visitors will be able to see them together during a “surprise celebration” that includes special merchandise and food.

PIXAR AVENUE

>> Where: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

>> What: “The Incredibles” experience features a new meet-up place for Mr. Incredible, ElastiGirl, Frozone and Edna Mode characters.

>> When: Daily (started Friday)

>> Why you should care: Because it uses the area that previously was a dead end in front of “Toy Story” Mania.

>> Why you should care: In addition, a door inside the nearby Walt Disney Present area will lead to a visit with “Monsters, Inc.” characters Mike and Sully.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN’S RACING ACADEMY

>> Where: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

>> What: Visitors will experience the world of characters seen in the Disney-Pixar film “Cars.” This will be a live-theater show inside the Sunset Showcase building near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster — as opposed to the sprawling Cars Land attraction at Disney California Adventure.

>> When: Spring 2019

>> Why you should care: Well, you said you wanted more to do at Hollywood Studios.

WONDERFUL WORLD OF ANIMATION

>> Where: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

>> What: A nighttime spectacular based on 90 years of Disney animation.

>> When: Starting May 1, in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the theme park.

>> Why you should care: Few details are available, but official news releases about the attraction include phrases such as “cinematic,” “state of the art projection technology” and, as required by law, “magical.”

SESAME STREET

>> Where: SeaWorld Orlando

>> What: A re-creation and enhancement of the “Sesame Street” set will be flanked by six kiddie rides in an area that’s replacing Shamu’s Happy Harbor. We’ll see Big Bird’s nest and a daily parade.

>> When: Spring 2019

>> Why you should care: Let’s embrace the idea of an immersive SeaWorld experience that doesn’t get us soaked.

CARECARE KURL

>> Where: Aquatica, SeaWorld’s water park

>> What: The name of this elevated, two-passenger raft ride means wave in Maori. It’s going in near the park’s Cutback Cove wave pool.

>> When: Spring 2019

>> Why you should care: Aquatica is adding a slide without subtracting another slide.

LEGO MOVIE WORLD

>> Where: Legoland Florida

>> What: A land featuring three rides, including Master of Flight (and Emmet’s invention, the Triple Decker Flying Couch), Unikitty’s Disco Drop and Battle of Bricksburg, an interactive water attraction.

>> When: Spring 2019

>> Why you should care: You’ll get to eat at a place called Taco Everyday.

TIGRIS

>> Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

>> What: It’s a looping, twisting roller coaster designed to top 60 mph. The ride, going up on the former site of the Tidal Wave attraction, is touted as “Florida’s tallest launch coaster.”

>> When: Spring 2019

>> Why you should care: Tigris could be considered an appetizer course for another as-of-yet-unidentified thrill ride set for the Gwazi area of the park in 2020.

RAFIKI’S PLANET WATCH

>> Where: Disney’s Animal Kingdom

>> What: Back in September, Rafiki’s Planet Watch was DOA, but within days, that tune changed — Planet Watch still closed, but is scheduled to reopen in the spring.

>> When: Reawakening in spring 2019

>> Why you should care: Those of you freaked out by the absence of a petting zoo can continue breathing.

NBA EXPERIENCE

>> Where: West Side section of Disney Springs, where DisneyQuest used to stand.

>> What: Hands-on, basketball-themed activities, including one with an oversized slingshot and others that are more high-tech.

>> When: Summer 2019

>> Why you should care: It’s another way to burn off energy without shopping.

EPCOT FOREVER

>> Where: Epcot, above World Showcase Lagoon

>> What: The replacement for the long-running “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” show — which is said to wrap in the summer of 2019 — will feature music from Epcot past and present.

>> When: It’s a stopgap “limited-edition” show that runs until yet another show debuts there in 2020.

>> Why you should care: You didn’t really want that American Adventure “Golden Dreams” song out of your head anyway.

ENDLESS SUMMER RESORT

>> Where: International Drive and Universal Boulevard, also known as the former site of Wet ‘n’ Wild water park.

>> What: Universal’s building boom continues with a hotel complex divided into two buildings, Dockside Inn and Surfside Inn, the latter of which will be the first to open.

>> When: In phases, starting in summer of 2019

>> Why you should care: It’s Universal’s first foray into the other side of Interstate 4.

DISNEY SKYLINER

>> Where: Select spots above Walt Disney World

>> What: A gondola-style transportation system will stretch between Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot and some Disney resorts, including Pop Century, Art of Animation and Caribbean Beach plus Disney Riviera, a Disney Vacation Club property.

>> When: Fall 2019

>> Why you should care: Who doesn’t like options? This may be most suited for Disney’s hotel guests, but the views that include backstage glimpses, parking lots and (we’d guess) stalled traffic are intriguing.

MICKEY & MINNIE’S RUNAWAY RAILWAY

>> Where: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

>> What: A dark ride involving a pair of picnicking mice and Goofy as a train engineer. What could go wrong? The attraction is under construction inside the Chinese Theater, former home of the Great Movie Ride.

>> When: Fall 2019

>> Why you should care: Shockingly, this will be the first Mickey-driven ride in any Disney park anywhere.

POTTER COASTER

>> Where: Universal’s Islands of Adventure

>> What: The ride — there’s no name announced yet — will feature characters from the world created by “Harry Potter” mastermind J.K. Rowling. It’s currently under construction on the former site of the Dragon Challenge thrill ride.

>> When: So far, Universal has only said 2019.

>> Why you should care: It’s another Potter theme-park sequel.