 Chinese accuse McDonald's of supporting Taiwan independence
  Monday, January 21, 2019
Chinese accuse McDonald’s of supporting Taiwan independence

Associated Press
January 21, 2019
Updated January 21, 2019 4:55am
  In this Jan. 14, 2019, photo, the iconic sign of McDonald's restaurant stands outside a franchise in Wilkinsburg, Pa.
BEIJING >> Chinese nationalists are accusing a McDonald’s advertisement in Taiwan of supporting independence for the self-ruled island.

The advertisement for a breakfast sandwich, broadcast only in Taiwan, shows a two-second glimpse of a woman’s identity card that lists her nationality as “Taiwan.”

Comments on internet bulletin boards on Monday accused McDonald’s of violating Chinese law by supporting independence for Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Some called for a boycott of the restaurant chain. Others said McDonald’s, whose mainland franchises are owned by a group that includes the Chinese Cabinet’s investment arm, should be expelled from China.

“McDonald’s this is what you want to do? Help Taiwan independence?” said a posting on the Sina.com portal signed “Good Knife Still.”

Phone calls to McDonald’s China headquarters were not answered.

