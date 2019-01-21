Police arrest fugitive wanted in Kahaluu attempted murder case

Police say they have arrested Bronson Gouveia, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Kahaluu in December.

Early this morning, police said officers from the Wahiawa station night watch arrested Gouveia, 41, who is now in custody at the main station.

Gouveia had been on the run since late December and is wanted for shooting his girlfriend in Kahaluu. Police said a bullet grazed her head, and paramedics took her to a hospital in serious condition.

A CrimeStoppers bulletin was issued, asking for the public’s help in locating Gouveia, and released images of the silver BMW sedan he was seen driving when he fled the scene.

A state judge had issued a $1 million warrant for Gouveia’s arrest in December. Gouveia has 22 prior convictions, including 14 felonies.