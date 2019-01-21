 Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over sex abuse allegations
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 83°

Top News

Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over sex abuse allegations

Associated Press
January 21, 2019
Updated January 21, 2019 4:12pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2013. Multiple outlets have reported that Sony Music has dropped embattled R&B star R. Kelly from its roster. The announcement comes two weeks after the popular documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” recently drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against Kelly, which has dogged him most of his career.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Multiple outlets have reported that Sony Music has dropped embattled R&B star R. Kelly from its roster.

The announcement comes two weeks after the popular documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, which have dogged him most of his career. The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests, demanding his music be dropped from streaming services and beyond.

Representatives for Sony and RCA Records, where R. Kelly was signed to, didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

His first album on Sony, 1992’s “Born into the 90’s,” was with the group Public Announcement. His massively successful solo debut, “12 Play,” was released a year later.

PREVIOUS STORY
China says doctor behind gene-edited babies acted on his own
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up