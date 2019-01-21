 Letter: Hirono’s style gets the message across
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 70°

Letter: Hirono’s style gets the message across

Posted on January 21, 2019 12:05 am 
It has been noted, early and often, that U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s style of clipped speech and direct meaning does not “play well.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up