 Editorial: King also sought economic justice
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 70°

Editorial: King also sought economic justice

Posted on January 21, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 20, 2019 at 2:34 am
Sixty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. touched down in the islands to salute Hawaii’s fledgling statehood and speak about racial injustice confronting the nation. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up