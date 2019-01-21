 Titans promote tight ends assistant to offensive coordinator
January 21, 2019
    Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith watches the action from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. The Tennessee Titans have promoted tight ends assistant Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. >> The Tennessee Titans have promoted tight ends assistant Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator, staying inside the organization after Matt LaFleur left for the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job.

The Titans announced the move today.

Coach Mike Vrabel says he’s excited for both Smith and the Titans to promote a deserving coach. Vrabel says he was impressed throughout his first season with Smith’s ideas in game-plan meetings and also last week when they talked about the coordinator position. Vrabel says Smith’s familiarity with the Titans and the offense will allow them to continue to improve.

Smith has been with Tennessee since 2011, hired by four different head coaches. He started as defensive quality control coach in 2011 under Mike Munchak and has worked for Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey and Vrabel.

