Brilliant Ox gastropub at Ala Moana Center is up for sale

The Brilliant Ox is up for sale, a year after the gastropub opened at Ala Moana Center.

The 5,479-square-foot restaurant on the third floor Ho‘okipa Terrace is seeking a buyer for its restaurant and bar, which offers entertainment including live music, games and dancing, according to a listing by Hawaii Commercial Real Estate.

The listing said the business in the former space of Pearl Ultra­lounge, which closed in 2013, has a cabaret license allowing it to remain open until 4 a.m.

When opening on Jan. 20, 2018, the gastropub’s strategy had focused on the food by majority partners Annie “Sunnie” Edwards, JC Moto (Raging Crab) and Brandon Lam (La Tour Bakehouse), who did not immediately return calls for comment.

The Ox had hired executive chef Brian Gremillion, who moved here from San Francisco to develop “new-American and local-style dishes,” that included twists on burgers, ribs and fish and chips.

The lease on the property expires Oct. 31, 2022.