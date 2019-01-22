‘Dog’ and Beth Chapman closing Da Kine Bail Bonds

Fans of the TV show “Dog The Bounty Hunter” will not be able to visit the iconic Da Kine Bail Bonds office and Dog The Bounty Hunter store on Queen Emma Street soon.

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife, Beth Chapman, are set to leave their landmark office and storefront at the end of this month as the building’s new owners plan to demolish it.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Dog & Beth: On The Hunt” were both filmed in the landmark office.

“We have a lot of history at this building. We became famous while at this building, but it’s just a building,” said Beth Chapman, in a news release. “We will find another place to set up shop and make more memories.”

The Chapmans will be having a sale of all items in their store, including office furniture, cars, store fixtures, and other items from their hit shows starting Wednesday and continuing until all items are sold out. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the clearance sale.

While Beth Chapman is currently battling reoccurring throat cancer, the couple is getting ready to star in a new reality show, “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

“Moving is tough, but we’ve got a bigger battle on our hands right now and need to take care of Beth,” Duane Chapman said, in a press release. “But we’re also looking forward to our new show — we’re excited about it, and something positive is what we need right now.”

On Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., the Chapmans will sign books and logo merchandise and take photos with customers at the shop.