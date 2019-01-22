Hawaii Foodbank teams with Hawaii AFL-CIO to distribute food to Kauai federal workers

The Hawaii Foodbank announced today that its Kauai branch and Hawaii State AFL-CIO will distribute food to federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown every Thursday from Jan. 24 through Feb. 21.

Food will be distributed from noon to 4 p.m. every Thursday between those dates at the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) Kauai Union Hall at 3213 Akahi St. in Lihue. Federal workers who present their federal I.D. are eligible for the food, while supplies last.

“We know many government workers are struggling to make ends meet as they brace for their second missed paycheck,” said Wes Perreira, director of operations of Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Branch, in a news release. “With every passing day more families are being impacted by the government shutdown. If families are feeling the impacts of the partial government shutdown, please know that emergency food assistance is available. You’re not alone.”

Lisa Marie Akau of the American Federation of Government Employees said impacted workers on Kauai are entering into their second month without pay, and that they were grateful for the support during these uncertain times.

Hawaii AFL-CIO President Randy Perreira added: “Federal workers are proving that they never quit despite not getting paid. The union community and Hawaii Foodbank are working to help get the workers through this financial crisis. We urgently call on our elected leaders in Washington, D.C. to stop the government shutdown.”

At the same time, the nonprofit is asking the community for food and money donations to fill the need. Visit hawaflcio.org or call 597-1441 to contact the Hawaii State AFL-CIO. Contact the Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Branch at 482-2224.