Hawaii island police arrest 2, seize $143K worth of illegal drugs in Pahoa

Hawaii island police said they have arrested two individuals and recovered a large cache of illegal narcotics with a street value of more than $143,000 while executing a search warrant at a home in Pahoa.

Police arrested Jason Ledward, 45, and Jasmine Enriques, 31, both of Pahoa.

On Friday, officers and detectives executed a search warrant at the home in the Ainaloa subdivision and found more than 1,500 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution, over 580 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged for distribution, over 30 grams of heroin, over 115 grams of cocaine and over 750 opioid prescription pills. In addition, police found close to $15,000 in U.S. currency.

Ledward on Saturday was charged with three counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, promoting a harmful drug in the fourth degree, commercial promotion of marijuana in the second degree, and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $460,000.

Enriques was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and her bail was set at $5,000.

Ledward and Enriques are being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility, unable to post bail and pending their initial court appearance.

The narcotics and $15,000 have been seized for forfeiture.