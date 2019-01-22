Hawaii ranks as worst state for driving, study says

Hawaii is the worst state in the nation to drive in, according to a study released today by personal finance website, WalletHub.

The Aloha state got the bottom ranking due to low scores in road quality, a low number of auto repair shops per capita, a large share of rush-hour traffic congestion, a high car theft rate and the highest average gas prices in the U.S.

WalletHub compared all 50 states in the nation across 30 key indicators that weigh the cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure and safety.

Hawaii ranked at the bottom for fewest auto repair shops per capita (No. 50) and highest average gas prices (No. 50), and near the bottom for auto maintenance costs (No. 49) and road quality (No. 48). Hawaii also ranked in the lower half when it came to car theft rate (No. 43) and share of rush hour traffic congestion (No. 35).

These factors landed Hawaii at the bottom of rankings (No. 50), behind Alaska (No. 49), Washington state (No. 48), California (No. 47), New Hampshire (no. 46) and Rhode Island (No. 45).

WalletHub’s best states to drive in were Oregon (No. 1), Illinois (No. 2), Indiana (No. 3), Iowa (No. 4) and Texas (No. 5).