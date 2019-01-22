 Kaneohe man caught driving stolen security cart from Windward Mall
  • Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Kaneohe man caught driving stolen security cart from Windward Mall

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 22, 2019
Updated January 22, 2019 9:01am
Police arrested an adult male suspect in connection with an early-morning theft of a security golf cart at Windward Mall in Kaneohe.

The theft of the golf cart used by Securitas personnel occurred in the shopping center’s parking lot located at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway at approximately 2:55 a.m. today.

Officers responded and observed the perpetrator allegedly operating the golf cart on Kahuhipa Street near Windward Mall.

Police said he lives in the neighborhood.

Officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

