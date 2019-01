A 31-year-old man was arrested on a second-degree attempted murder charge this morning after an argument in Salt Lake escalated and he used his car to strike a 29-year-old man, causing substantial injury.

The suspect was being held at the main Honolulu police station pending investigation, police said.

Officers were called to Ala Lilikoi Street following the 6:45 a.m. dispute, police said.