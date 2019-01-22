Man who died in Niu Valley 4-car crash is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 74-year-old man who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Niu Valley Sunday as Dennis Shiroma of Honolulu.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 74-year-old man who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Niu Valley Sunday as Dennis Shiroma of Honolulu.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today to determine the exact cause of death.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway fronting the Niu Valley Shopping Center at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a blue 2004 Toyota sport utility vehicle operated by a 47-year-old man was traveling on the highway when it struck a gray 2018 Jeep SUV operated by Shiroma.

In a chain-reaction, the Jeep then collided with a brown 2009 Toyota SUV and the brown Toyota struck a white 2011 Toyota van.

Shiroma was taken in critical condition to The Queens’ Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the blue Toyota was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the occupants in the third and fourth vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.