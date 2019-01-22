 Letter: Don’t build where island is growing
  • Tuesday, January 22, 2019
  • 74°

Letter: Don’t build where island is growing

Posted on January 22, 2019 12:05 am 
Ever since we were school-age children in Hawaii, we all knew that our Hawaiian islands are on a large Pacific plate, which is moving slowly in the northwest direction. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up