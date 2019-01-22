Farmers Markets Calendar: January 2019

To list a farmers market here, email joshiro@staradvertiser.com or send information to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu 96813. Include time and day of market, location with street address and a phone number.

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> 100 Kahelu: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Mililani Tech Park, 100 Kahelu Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 255-2113 or 421-7996.

>> Family Farmer’s Food, Crafts and Gift Fair: 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Momilani Community Center, Pearl City. Call 479-5525.

>> Fresh Day (Waipio): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Waipio Medical Office, 94-1480 Moaniani St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.

>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 1067 California Ave. Call 621-7097.

>> Farm Fresh Fridays: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Mililani Shopping Center, in the courtyard outside First Hawaiian Bank; run by Mahiku Farms. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High, 511 Lunalilo Home Road; run by Kaiser’s PTSA. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.

>> Phene Produce: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Hawaii Kai Towne Center, behind Panda Express. Call 396-0766.

METRO HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Ala Moana:10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays starting Feb. 3, Ala Moana Center, in the street-level parking lot on the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Atkinson Drive. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua Medical Center, 3288 Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.

>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesdays, Queen’s Medical Center, 1301 Punchbowl St. Call 691-4010.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Arena parking lot, 777 Ward Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu Medical Office, 1010 Pensacola St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.

>> The Crop Shop: 3-5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Towers at Kuhio Park, parking lot of Tower B. Double Bucks program allows EBT card holders to receive twice the value for purchases of fresh produce up to $20. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 841-7504.

>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Call 955-7745.

>> HMSA market: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, HMSA Building, 818 Keeaumoku St., along Keeaumoku and Rycroft streets; run by ‘Nalo Farms. Call 948-6826.

>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., on the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, throughout the mall, Kapolei. Visit kamakanaalii.com.

>> Makeke Iki: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 86-260 Farring­ton Highway. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20) runs for a limited time. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesdays, 91-2141 Fort Weaver Road. Call 691-3197.

>> Mahiku at Kapilina Beach Homes: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 5100 Iroquois Ave., Ewa Beach. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> Makeke Kapolei: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, Kapolei High, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, Malama Learning Center and Kapolei High School. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20) runs for a limited time. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@ wcchc.com.

>> Kunia market: 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 92-1770 Kunia Road (5.5 miles from H1 on Kunia Road northbound and 2 miles from Schofield southbound); run by Hawaii Agriculture Research Center and Pacific Gateway Center. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 621-1350.

>> Makeke Waianae: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Waianae Mall, 86-120 Farrington Highway; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20) runs for a limited time. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

NORTH SHORE

>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, Pikake Pavilion in Waimea Valley. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> North Shore Country Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Sunset Beach Elementary School, 59-360 Kamehameha Highway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 234-9421.

>> Waialua market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. Call 638-9525.

WAIKIKI

>> Mahiku at King’s Village Shopping Center: 4-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 131 Kaiulani Ave. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> Mahiku at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa: 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Pualeilani Atrium Shops, ground floor. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Parking is $8 self-parking and $13 valet. Call 923-1234 or 225-4002, or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> Waikiki Specialty market: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jefferson Elementary, 324 Kapahulu Ave., corner of Kapahulu and Kuhio avenues; run by Creations of Hawaii. Call 735-4510, ext. 1, or visit bymela.vpweb.com.

WINDWARD OAHU

>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sundays, Kailua Elementary School, 315 Kuulei Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmlovers markets.com.

>> Market at Windward Mall by Nalo Farms: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Center Court, Lower Level. Call 235-1143.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 609 Kailua Road, parking lot by Longs; run by Hawaii Farm Bureau Federation. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Makanalani Market at Benjamin Parker Elementary:8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 216-9632.

PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKET

The City and County of Honolulu posts a schedule of markets held weekly at public parks. Markets are closed on city holidays. Call 768-9299 or visit goo.gl/PRXY54.