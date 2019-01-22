Column: Trust that you’re in path of your destiny

A few years ago an entire generation of Disney lovers embraced the film “Moana,” a story about a fierce young girl’s discovery of destiny. Her story reverberated around the globe because it’s a story that resonates within all of our lives.

We all have a destiny. There are things we are meant to do, and experiences we are meant to have along the winding path of our lives.

Destiny encompasses not just the amazing things, but also the challenging and undesirable things and all you experience in between.

These experiences help you gain life skills and much-needed self-awareness as you discover and rediscover who you are, what you value and what you desire. Moana’s journey is also our own.

Challenge, conflict, complexity and danger are often the catalyst that puts you on the path to your destiny. My belief is that fate shows up to redirect us to our destiny when we venture off path.

In Moana’s case, her island’s food supply was in peril. In real life, it may be that your business, relationship or health has a downturn. Life is designed to seemingly go wrong, only to point you in a direction that leads you closer to love, self-worth and appreciation for yourself and your life.

The journey toward destiny is one of faith and trust that there are positives in life’s gloom.

The mindset to embrace is: Nothing happens to me, everything happens for me.

This is the first guiding principle of Happiness U. No matter what happens in your life, as challenging as it may be, it is there to direct you to where you need to go or help you to grow. You are living your destiny each day.

If you’re ready to embrace your destiny’s flow, the first step is as simple as a mindset shift.

If something happened to you, search for the benefits: If someone left you, what support showed up? If you lost your job, what good did that lead to? If you had a health challenge, did you learn how much others care about you or do you now have better self-care?

If you have regret, about an action or inaction, seek to find ways to emphasize the positive. It’s easy to fantasize about what might have been, but this is fruitless. Instead put emphasis on the good that you did actually experience. If you chose one job offer over another, identify and focus on what have you gained that would not be in your life had you chosen differently.

Destiny implies that one will travel to a goal and reach a destination. Pay attention to the inward and outward path you travel in order to arrive at destiny. Along this journey expect to overturn rocks of embedded beliefs. Expect to upend roots of conformity that were holding you back. Expect to clear away jungles of ideas that were clouding your inward vision.

You are always in the right place at the right time doing the right thing.

There are no mistakes. Walk your life knowing that divine order exists and is guiding you toward all that you are meant to experience in life.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.