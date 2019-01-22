 Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld, ‘feeling tired,’ skips post-show bow in Paris
  • Tuesday, January 22, 2019
  • 81°

News

Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld, ‘feeling tired,’ skips post-show bow in Paris

Associated Press
January 22, 2019
Updated January 22, 2019 10:43am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld poses during the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, last November. Chanel’s octogenarian designer Karl Lagerfeld, who has looked increasingly frail in recent seasons, did not come out to take a bow at the house’s couture show in Paris, something the company attributed to him being tired, it was reported. It is the first time in recent memory that Lagerfeld, who has designed for the house since 1983, has not come out to receive applause at the end of one of his shows.

ADVERTISING

PARIS >> Chanel’s octogenarian designer Karl Lagerfeld, who has looked increasingly frail in recent seasons, did not come out to take a bow at the house’s couture show in Paris, something the company attributed to him being tired.

It is the first time in recent memory that Lagerfeld, who has designed for the house since 1983, has not come out to receive applause at the end of one of his shows.

His studio director Virginie Viard appeared in his place, emerging from the door of a lavish Italian “villa” that was the set painstakingly created by the house to showcase its spring-summer designs.

Chanel told The Associated Press that Lagerfeld asked Viard to represent him because he “was feeling tired,” but did not provide any further details.

PREVIOUS STORY
5 burning questions ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations
NEXT STORY
Judge limits access to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up