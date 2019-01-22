 Judge limits access to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio
Judge limits access to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio

Associated Press
    R. Kelly performs at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in 2013. A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.

CHICAGO >> A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor today, after building inspectors found faulty stairs.

The ruling comes a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star’s recording studio on the city’s near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly has come under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.

