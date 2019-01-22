Netflix holds talks with MPAA as it cozies up to Hollywood

Netflix Inc. is in discussions to join the key trade group representing movie studios, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest sign that the Silicon Valley streaming giant is embracing Hollywood.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Netflix Inc. is in discussions to join the key trade group representing movie studios, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest sign that the Silicon Valley streaming giant is embracing Hollywood.

The company is holding advanced talks with the Motion Picture Association of America, a group that lobbies for the interests of the six major Hollywood studios, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The studios have wanted Netflix to join its ranks to help share the costs of battling piracy and other expenses, according to the person.

The move is another step toward Netflix shedding its outsider status in Hollywood. It comes on the heels of the company nabbing its first best picture Oscar nomination today with “Roma” — a favorite to win the prize when the awards are held next month. Netflix broke with its usual practices and gave the film an exclusive theatrical release before adding it to its streaming service.

The MPAA’s membership is set to drop from seven to six this year when Walt Disney Co. completes a merger with 21st Century Fox Inc.’s studio. The group’s members also include Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures.

Tensions remain between Netflix and the big movie-theater chains, which fear that streaming will erode their power. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the biggest chain in the U.S., doesn’t plan to show “Roma” as part of its annual best-picture Oscar showcase.

Politico reported on the MPAA talks earlier today.