2019 Point in Time Count begins in Wahiawa

Phil Acosta of the ALEA Bridge organization briefs volunteers at the Avocado Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before sending them out to do their count. About 50 volunteers and 8 staffers with ALEA Bridge participated with the Point In Time Count 2019 of Wahiawa's homeless population on Tuesday.
Debra Zedalis helps distribute "incentives" (snacks, sundries, supplies, dog treats and miscellaneous items) to Point in Time Count volunteers Flinn Curren and Daniel Preza.
This is Debra Zedalis' third time in a row volunteering for the Point In Time Count. “Tonight we’re seeing more women.”
Rose Coleman, community health worker for ALEA Bridge, far right, leads a small group of Point in Time Count volunteers out to the area around Wahiawa's dog park.
Many of the homeless people who were counted Tuesday night have been living around Lake Wilson and Wahiawa’s Karsten Thot Bridge for years.
Point in Time Count volunteer Pua Good, right, collects information from Dorothy Isaveau, who lives in the brush off Wahiawa's streets at the Wahiawa dog park.
Volunteers Shawn and Marcy Healey chat with Clarence English, a homeless man who lives on the bank of Lake Wilson.
“Out of sight, out of mind,” Clarence English said to explain why he set up camp on the shore of Lake Wilson.
Clarence English stands at his tent with his dog, Girly Girl.
Clarence English lives in an encampment below Kamehameha Highway.
-
Remnants of a homeless campsite litters an area of a bank of Lake Wilson.